NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Buy" by the fifty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-eight have given a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.2522.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NVDA stock opened at $201.68 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $95.04 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,795 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. now owns 518,114 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $90,359,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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