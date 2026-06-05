NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated at China Renaissance

Stock analysts at China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the computer hardware maker's stock. China Renaissance's price objective points to a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

NVDA opened at $218.66 on Friday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.84 and a 200-day moving average of $190.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,906,961 shares of company stock valued at $384,041,268. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,200,989 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,345,453,000 after buying an additional 4,019,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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