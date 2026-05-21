NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock's previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.10.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $223.47 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $194.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 609,786 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $106,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 13,624 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 160,470 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $27,986,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA delivered another record quarter, with data center revenue hitting $75.2 billion and networking revenue up sharply, reinforcing its leadership in AI infrastructure. Article Title

NVIDIA delivered another record quarter, with data center revenue hitting and networking revenue up sharply, reinforcing its leadership in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company boosted shareholder returns with a massive $80 billion buyback and a much higher dividend, signaling management confidence and strong cash generation. Article Title

The company boosted shareholder returns with a massive and a much higher dividend, signaling management confidence and strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI opportunity, including new Vera Rubin/CPU products and partnerships that could extend growth beyond hyperscale cloud customers. Article Title

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI opportunity, including new Vera Rubin/CPU products and partnerships that could extend growth beyond hyperscale cloud customers. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains highly divided on the near-term move: bullish reports point to underappreciated growth, while others say expectations were so high that the market may have already priced in much of the beat. Article Title

Wall Street remains highly divided on the near-term move: bullish reports point to underappreciated growth, while others say expectations were so high that the market may have already priced in much of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: China is still a major overhang. Even though the U.S. cleared some H200 sales, NVIDIA said it is not assuming any China data-center revenue in its outlook, limiting upside from that market for now. Article Title

China is still a major overhang. Even though the U.S. cleared some H200 sales, NVIDIA said it is not assuming any China data-center revenue in its outlook, limiting upside from that market for now. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also focused on intensifying AI-chip competition from hyperscalers and rivals like AMD, Intel, and Huawei, which is tempering enthusiasm after the earnings beat. Article Title

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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