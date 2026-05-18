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NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • DA Davidson raised NVIDIA’s price target from $250 to $300 while keeping a buy rating, implying about 33% upside from the prior close.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains strongly bullish, with several firms recently lifting targets or reiterating buy ratings; MarketBeat shows an average target price of $278.73.
  • NVIDIA’s fundamentals and recent results remain strong: the company beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, and analysts expect continued growth supported by AI demand and products like Blackwell and H200 chips.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. DA Davidson's price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $278.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $225.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on NVIDIA to $285 from $260 and kept an overweight rating, while Wedbush reaffirmed outperform with a $300 target, reinforcing optimism heading into earnings.
  • Positive Sentiment: Several reports suggest analysts expect another “beat-and-raise” quarter, supported by strong hyperscaler AI spending and persistent demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell and H200 chips.
  • Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted bullish investor positioning, including predictions that the stock could move above $240 after earnings and commentary that NVIDIA still has room to run if growth stays strong.
  • Positive Sentiment: China trade developments could be an upside catalyst: reports said the U.S. authorized H200 chip sales to major Chinese tech firms, and Beijing may ease some rare earth supply concerns tied to semiconductor manufacturing.
  • Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA remains the market’s main earnings event this week, with investors focused on guidance more than the headline quarter, since expectations are already elevated.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted that the stock’s recent move has made the valuation rich, so even solid results may not be enough to spark another major re-rating unless guidance is exceptional.
  • Negative Sentiment: Broader market caution persists due to Iran-related geopolitical tension, higher oil prices, and concerns that some of the AI rally has become crowded, which could pressure NVIDIA if risk appetite fades.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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