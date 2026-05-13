NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Bank of America's price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.94% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $277.32.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $124.47 and a 12-month high of $223.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.54 and a 200-day moving average of $187.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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