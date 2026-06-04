NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.8% - Here's What Happened

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $221.60 and last traded at $218.66. Approximately 164,166,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 172,166,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.75.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive, with multiple notes saying NVIDIA still looks best positioned in AI chips thanks to Blackwell, CUDA, and growing AI inference demand. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained constructive, with multiple notes saying NVIDIA still looks best positioned in AI chips thanks to Blackwell, CUDA, and growing AI inference demand. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled and promoted new AI infrastructure initiatives, including the DSX platform for AI factory design and operations, reinforcing its role beyond chips and into the full data-center stack. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled and promoted new AI infrastructure initiatives, including the DSX platform for AI factory design and operations, reinforcing its role beyond chips and into the full data-center stack. Positive Sentiment: New partnership and customer headlines, including LG Group’s reported plan to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs and ongoing South Korea business-development efforts, support the view that AI spending remains robust. Article Title

New partnership and customer headlines, including LG Group’s reported plan to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs and ongoing South Korea business-development efforts, support the view that AI spending remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Reports about NVIDIA’s AI PC push, including the RTX Spark superchip, suggest the company is expanding into new growth areas beyond servers and could unlock another long-term market. Article Title

Reports about NVIDIA’s AI PC push, including the RTX Spark superchip, suggest the company is expanding into new growth areas beyond servers and could unlock another long-term market. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA was a topic of debate around whether the AI boom is becoming a bubble, but several pieces argued the buildout is still supported by real capex and customer demand. Article Title

NVIDIA was a topic of debate around whether the AI boom is becoming a bubble, but several pieces argued the buildout is still supported by real capex and customer demand. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is also being influenced by sector rotation and weakness in peers like Broadcom, which has pressured semis overall even as NVIDIA has held up better than many rivals. Article Title

The stock is also being influenced by sector rotation and weakness in peers like Broadcom, which has pressured semis overall even as NVIDIA has held up better than many rivals. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious that AI spending may eventually slow or fail to deliver expected returns, which could weigh on sentiment toward NVIDIA and other AI leaders. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day moving average is $190.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 27,339 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,427,577 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $592,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103,145 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $4,418,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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