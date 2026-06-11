NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 2.2% - What's Next?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.66 and last traded at $204.87. 154,200,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 172,153,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.42.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2%

The business's fifty day moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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