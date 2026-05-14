NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 4.4% on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $275.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $236.54 and last traded at $235.74. Approximately 175,799,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 170,657,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.83.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Itau BBA Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.69.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS, Bank of America and Cantor Fitzgerald all raised their price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing the view that Wall Street still sees significant upside even after the recent rally. Article Title

UBS, Bank of America and Cantor Fitzgerald all raised their price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing the view that Wall Street still sees significant upside even after the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Reports that the U.S. cleared roughly 10 Chinese companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, to buy NVIDIA’s H200 chips boosted hopes that China revenue could reopen after a long freeze. Article Title

Reports that the U.S. cleared roughly 10 Chinese companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, to buy NVIDIA’s H200 chips boosted hopes that China revenue could reopen after a long freeze. Positive Sentiment: Multiple stories highlighted Jensen Huang’s high-profile trip to China with President Trump, which traders view as a potential catalyst for export approvals and broader AI trade relations. Article Title

Multiple stories highlighted Jensen Huang’s high-profile trip to China with President Trump, which traders view as a potential catalyst for export approvals and broader AI trade relations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to argue that NVIDIA remains well positioned to benefit from massive hyperscaler capital spending on AI data centers, with several pieces citing strong demand ahead of the May 20 earnings release. Article Title

Analysts continue to argue that NVIDIA remains well positioned to benefit from massive hyperscaler capital spending on AI data centers, with several pieces citing strong demand ahead of the May 20 earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is also being lifted by broad market momentum in AI and semiconductors, including record-setting moves across the Nasdaq and semiconductor peers. Article Title

The stock is also being lifted by broad market momentum in AI and semiconductors, including record-setting moves across the Nasdaq and semiconductor peers. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Nvidia’s valuation and the AI trade have run hot, so the upcoming earnings report could become a make-or-break event for momentum investors. Article Title

Some commentary warned that Nvidia’s valuation and the AI trade have run hot, so the upcoming earnings report could become a make-or-break event for momentum investors. Negative Sentiment: Chinese tech companies are also talking up domestic AI chips, which could limit the long-term opportunity for NVIDIA even if export access improves. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock's fifty day moving average is $190.40 and its 200 day moving average is $187.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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