NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7,649.3333.

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NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8,096.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,433.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.90. NVR has a 1 year low of $5,501.01 and a 1 year high of $8,618.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6,269.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,841.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $94.83 earnings per share. NVR's quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR will post 372.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, for a total transaction of $73,694.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in NVR by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 409 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 449 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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