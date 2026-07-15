NVR (NVR) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect NVR to announce earnings of $90.37 per share and revenue of $2.3993 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.NVR's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $94.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect NVR to post $373 EPS for the current fiscal year and $431 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,397.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.19. NVR has a 52-week low of $5,501.01 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6,277.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,834.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 11 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NVR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,649.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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