NVR (NVR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $79.97 per share and revenue of $2.0921 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $139.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect NVR to post $505 EPS for the current fiscal year and $545 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,007.26 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6,988.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,323.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. NVR has a 12 month low of $6,301.02 and a 12 month high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVR from $7,700.00 to $7,100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7,675.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8,082.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,000. This trade represents a 36.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,120 shares of company stock worth $9,012,736. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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