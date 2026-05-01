NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.68 and last traded at $98.34, with a volume of 399001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.01.

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NWPX Infrastructure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NWPX Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — NWPX reported diluted EPS of $1.08 and net sales of $138.3M, both well ahead of estimates; gross profit and operating profit expanded materially year-over-year, underpinning the rally. NWPX Infrastructure Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 beat — NWPX reported diluted EPS of $1.08 and net sales of $138.3M, both well ahead of estimates; gross profit and operating profit expanded materially year-over-year, underpinning the rally. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and segment strength — Water Transmission Systems and Precast segments delivered record quarterly sales and gross profit; WTS backlog and confirmed orders hit records, which supports revenue visibility for coming quarters. NWPX Infrastructure Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Record backlog and segment strength — Water Transmission Systems and Precast segments delivered record quarterly sales and gross profit; WTS backlog and confirmed orders hit records, which supports revenue visibility for coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and balance-sheet improvements — Operating cash flow and cash balances rose notably in Q1, while the company repurchased $2.2M of stock, signaling shareholder-friendly capital allocation. (See company release above and QuiverQuant summary.) Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings

Cash flow and balance-sheet improvements — Operating cash flow and cash balances rose notably in Q1, while the company repurchased $2.2M of stock, signaling shareholder-friendly capital allocation. (See company release above and QuiverQuant summary.) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates for coming quarters — Northland Securities published EPS forecasts (Q1 ~$0.80 previously expected, Q2 ~$1.47, full-year consensus ~$4.24) that imply continued earnings growth, but these are forward-looking and not formal guidance from the company.

Analyst estimates for coming quarters — Northland Securities published EPS forecasts (Q1 ~$0.80 previously expected, Q2 ~$1.47, full-year consensus ~$4.24) that imply continued earnings growth, but these are forward-looking and not formal guidance from the company. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment mixed — Zacks moved NWPX from "strong-buy" to "hold," which could temper further upside if other shops follow. Zacks.com

Analyst sentiment mixed — Zacks moved NWPX from "strong-buy" to "hold," which could temper further upside if other shops follow. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Multiple insiders have sold shares in recent months (per QuiverQuant), which some investors view as a cautionary signal despite strong results. Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NWPX Infrastructure

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $947.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $138.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NWPX Infrastructure

In other NWPX Infrastructure news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,396.88. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Julian sold 3,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $249,986.54. Following the sale, the director owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $749,815.66. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,019 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NWPX Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 75.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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