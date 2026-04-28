NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $6.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.65. 4,391,540 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $210.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $176.26 and a 12-month high of $256.36.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying and position increases (Norges Bank stake, UBS AM, Wellington, Invesco) signal strong institutional interest and long-term conviction, supporting share demand. MarketBeat Institutional Activity

Large institutional buying and position increases (Norges Bank stake, UBS AM, Wellington, Invesco) signal strong institutional interest and long-term conviction, supporting share demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive overall (multiple Overweight/Buy ratings, several raised targets and a consensus “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $250), which can lend support to the stock. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage

Analyst coverage remains constructive overall (multiple Overweight/Buy ratings, several raised targets and a consensus “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $250), which can lend support to the stock. Positive Sentiment: NXP continues to return capital to shareholders (quarterly dividend paid April 9; ~1.7% yield, ~51% payout ratio), which can stabilize sentiment among income-focused investors. MarketBeat Dividend Details

NXP continues to return capital to shareholders (quarterly dividend paid April 9; ~1.7% yield, ~51% payout ratio), which can stabilize sentiment among income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Christopher Jensen sold ~4,576 shares (≈$1.07M) under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan — a sizable disclosure but less alarming given the planned nature of the trade. InsiderTrades EVP Sale

EVP Christopher Jensen sold ~4,576 shares (≈$1.07M) under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan — a sizable disclosure but less alarming given the planned nature of the trade. Neutral Sentiment: NXP filed and made proxy materials available for its AGM on June 10 — a routine corporate governance step; watch for any shareholder proposals or management commentary disclosed in the proxy. GlobeNewswire Proxy Notice

NXP filed and made proxy materials available for its AGM on June 10 — a routine corporate governance step; watch for any shareholder proposals or management commentary disclosed in the proxy. Neutral Sentiment: Investors face near-term event risk: NXP will report Q1 results after the close this week — results and management commentary could drive volatility. Yahoo Q1 Preview

Investors face near-term event risk: NXP will report Q1 results after the close this week — results and management commentary could drive volatility. Negative Sentiment: Reports show multiple insiders sold roughly US$4.0M of stock recently — aggregated insider selling can raise caution among investors about near-term outlook or personal liquidity decisions. Yahoo Insider Selling

Reports show multiple insiders sold roughly US$4.0M of stock recently — aggregated insider selling can raise caution among investors about near-term outlook or personal liquidity decisions. Negative Sentiment: On the recent earnings call management noted non-GAAP operating margin narrowed ~170 basis points year-over-year (about 34%) due to lower revenue and gross profit — margin pressure and slowing top-line growth are short-term negatives for valuation. Fool Earnings Call Transcript

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here