NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock's previous close.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.88.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.6%

NXPI opened at $230.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $210.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.17. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $176.26 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NXP Semiconductors

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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