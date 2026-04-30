NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $299.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the company's current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.88.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $284.05. The stock had a trading volume of 888,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,396. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $180.63 and a one year high of $292.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $211.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.68.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Key NXP Semiconductors News

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat and raise: NXP reported Q1 revenue of $3.18B (+12% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS that topped estimates, and gave Q2 revenue and EPS guidance well above consensus — management cited broad-based improvement across automotive and industrial end markets. Read More.

Beat and raise: NXP reported Q1 revenue of $3.18B (+12% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS that topped estimates, and gave Q2 revenue and EPS guidance well above consensus — management cited broad-based improvement across automotive and industrial end markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI & data-center pivot: Management and analysts highlighted growing AI-related demand and a push into data-center security/processing (a targeted ~$500M data‑center opportunity), providing a higher‑margin growth narrative beyond traditional automotive exposure. Read More.

AI & data-center pivot: Management and analysts highlighted growing AI-related demand and a push into data-center security/processing (a targeted ~$500M data‑center opportunity), providing a higher‑margin growth narrative beyond traditional automotive exposure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple firms raised targets (examples include Evercore, Truist, BNP Paribas, Raymond James and Needham), reflecting improved near‑term visibility and fueling buy-side momentum. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple firms raised targets (examples include Evercore, Truist, BNP Paribas, Raymond James and Needham), reflecting improved near‑term visibility and fueling buy-side momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical/trading signals: A Power Inflow alert and heavy order‑flow interest attracted traders, amplifying intraday buying and pushing shares to fresh highs. Read More.

Technical/trading signals: A Power Inflow alert and heavy order‑flow interest attracted traders, amplifying intraday buying and pushing shares to fresh highs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: Broader market moves (Fed pause, mixed indices) provided an uncertain backdrop — the NXPI rally is earnings‑driven and could be sensitive to wider tech/semiconductor flows. Read More.

Market context: Broader market moves (Fed pause, mixed indices) provided an uncertain backdrop — the NXPI rally is earnings‑driven and could be sensitive to wider tech/semiconductor flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage dispersion: While many houses raised targets, ratings still vary (from buy/outperform to neutral), so differing analyst views may moderate consensus upgrades over time. Read More.

Coverage dispersion: While many houses raised targets, ratings still vary (from buy/outperform to neutral), so differing analyst views may moderate consensus upgrades over time. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and position changes: Filings and third‑party trackers showed notable insider sales and mixed institutional flow changes in recent quarters, which some investors view as a caution signal. Read More.

Insider selling and position changes: Filings and third‑party trackers showed notable insider sales and mixed institutional flow changes in recent quarters, which some investors view as a caution signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Remaining downside views: A few sell/underperform analysts still maintain much lower targets (e.g., Mizuho), which could cap upside if consensus narrative softens. Read More.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

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