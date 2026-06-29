O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.1429.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded O-I Glass from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised O-I Glass from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eduardo Restrepo purchased 3,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $29,714.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 94,199 shares in the company, valued at $845,907.02. This trade represents a 3.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randolph L. Burns purchased 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 133,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,246.24. This trade represents a 8.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 154.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,388 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 92,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 43.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 526,279 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160,649 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. O-I Glass's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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