O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OI. Weiss Ratings downgraded O-I Glass from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded O-I Glass from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded O-I Glass from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded O-I Glass from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams acquired 2,774 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $25,076.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 235,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,789.12. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randolph L. Burns acquired 11,000 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 133,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,248,246.24. This trade represents a 8.95% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,828 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 64.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The business's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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