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O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
O-I Glass logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but cautious: O-I Glass has a consensus rating of "Hold" from nine covering analysts, with two sells, two holds, four buys, and one strong buy. The average 12-month price target is $15.50.
  • Recent earnings missed expectations: The company reported $0.05 EPS versus the expected $0.09, though revenue of $1.54 billion came in above estimates. Management also guided FY2026 EPS to 1.00 to 1.50.
  • Shares and fundamentals remain under pressure: O-I Glass stock opened at $9.31, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the company carries relatively high leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
  • Interested in O-I Glass? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Up 3.3%

OI stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,349,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $250,959,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,238,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $97,094,000 after buying an additional 729,191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,996,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,718,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,852,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,215,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company's stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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