O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Up 3.3%

OI stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,349,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $250,959,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,238,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $97,094,000 after buying an additional 729,191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,996,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,718,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,852,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,215,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company's stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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