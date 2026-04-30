O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Earns "Buy" Rating from Truist Financial

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the industrial products company's stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 61.68% from the company's current price.

OI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded O-I Glass from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.56.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:OI opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,939,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $117,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,440 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,215,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,299 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $25,064,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in O-I Glass by 222.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,384 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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