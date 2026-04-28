O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.000-1.500 EPS.

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O-I Glass Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 3,101,914 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,378. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on OI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 154.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,388 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 92,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 43.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 526,279 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company's stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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