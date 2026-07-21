O-I Glass (OI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect O-I Glass to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.6802 billion for the quarter. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.O-I Glass's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O-I Glass alerts: Sign Up

O-I Glass Trading Down 1.8%

OI stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of O-I Glass from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OI

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

In other news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 2,774 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 235,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,789.12. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eduardo Restrepo acquired 3,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $29,714.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 94,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $845,907.02. This trade represents a 3.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 199,938 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in O-I Glass by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,095 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,917,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O-I Glass, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O-I Glass wasn't on the list.

While O-I Glass currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here