Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Gary Strong Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) Director Gary Strong purchased 2,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,365. The trade was a 15.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. 9,813 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,562. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.21.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a yield of 228.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Oak Valley Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oak Valley Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1,578.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,513 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lodi, California. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individuals, businesses, agricultural enterprises and nonprofit organizations. Its product portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, alongside digital banking tools such as mobile and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, Oak Valley Bancorp provides commercial real estate and construction loans, agricultural and farm real estate financing, equipment leases, SBA-initiated programs and lines of credit.

Further Reading

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