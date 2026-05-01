Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) Short Interest Update

Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 500,941 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 439,788 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Oatly Group alerts: Sign Up

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,591 shares of the company's stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTLY. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Oatly Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.55 target price on Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Stock Down 9.6%

Oatly Group stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.52. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 335.38%. The company had revenue of $228.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group is a Sweden-based food and beverage company specializing in the development, production and sale of oat-derived dairy alternatives. The company’s product lineup includes oat-based drinks, ice cream, yogurts, spreads and cooking creams, all marketed under the Oatly brand name. By leveraging proprietary processing technology, Oatly extracts the nutritional benefits of oats—such as soluble fiber and plant protein—while delivering taste and texture profiles that closely mimic traditional dairy products.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from research at Lund University, Oatly initially focused on exploiting the health and functional benefits of oat beta-glucans.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oatly Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oatly Group wasn't on the list.

While Oatly Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here