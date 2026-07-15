Oatly Group (OTLY) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.99) per share and revenue of $219.4670 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $228.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.61 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 432.75% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. On average, analysts expect Oatly Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oatly Group Price Performance

NASDAQ OTLY opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Oatly Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.55 target price on Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Simon Kenneth James Broadbent sold 7,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $69,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,462.75. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Martin Fredrik Lind sold 2,968 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $26,593.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,068.48. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 12,722 shares of company stock worth $113,872 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,591 shares of the company's stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company's stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group is a Sweden-based food and beverage company specializing in the development, production and sale of oat-derived dairy alternatives. The company’s product lineup includes oat-based drinks, ice cream, yogurts, spreads and cooking creams, all marketed under the Oatly brand name. By leveraging proprietary processing technology, Oatly extracts the nutritional benefits of oats—such as soluble fiber and plant protein—while delivering taste and texture profiles that closely mimic traditional dairy products.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from research at Lund University, Oatly initially focused on exploiting the health and functional benefits of oat beta-glucans.

Further Reading

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