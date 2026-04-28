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Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Obayashi logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up 9.2%, opening at $24.8350 versus a $22.75 close, but the move occurred on very light volume (133 shares traded).
  • Obayashi beat quarterly estimates, reporting $0.40 EPS vs. $0.29 expected and $4.28B in revenue vs. $4.06B expected, with a net margin of 7.06% and ROE of 9.6%.
  • The company shows a relatively healthy balance sheet and valuation — market cap $17.56B, PE 14.44, debt/equity 0.22, quick ratio 1.19 — and the stock sits above its 50‑day ($24.76) and 200‑day ($22.20) moving averages.
  • Interested in Obayashi? Here are five stocks we like better.

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $24.8350. Obayashi shares last traded at $24.8350, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands.

Obayashi Stock Up 9.2%

The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.06 billion. Obayashi had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

About Obayashi

(Get Free Report)

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan‐based general contractor specializing in large‐scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company's core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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