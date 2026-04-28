Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Obsidian Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Obsidian Energy hit a new 52-week high (traded up to C$18.58) as analysts raised targets — notably Raymond James to C$19 with an "outperform" — and MarketBeat's consensus rates the stock a Moderate Buy with a C$13.67 target.
  • Despite the rally, the company reported a quarterly loss of C($0.18) EPS and shows potential liquidity and leverage concerns (current ratio 0.54, quick ratio 0.41, debt-to-equity 15.52) even as market cap is ~C$1.23B and PE is 37.2.
  • Insiders have been net sellers recently (14,735 shares sold last quarter, including 7,850 by Gareth Sykes), leaving insiders with about 1.2% ownership.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Obsidian Energy.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.58 and last traded at C$18.29, with a volume of 365254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBE. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of -0.34.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of C$114.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.5996205 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Obsidian Energy

In other Obsidian Energy news, insider Gareth Robin Sykes sold 7,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.04, for a total value of C$94,514.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,592,217.76. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 14,735 shares of company stock worth $178,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality assets, primarily in the Peace River, Willesden Green and Viking areas in Alberta. The Company's business is to explore for, develop and hold interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Obsidian Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Obsidian Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Obsidian Energy wasn't on the list.

While Obsidian Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines