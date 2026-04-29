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Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Ocado Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ocado Group shares gapped down, opening at $5.16 versus the prior close of $5.56 and last trading at $5.16, down about 4.3% on a volume of 347 shares.
  • The stock is trading below both its 50-day ($5.38) and 200-day ($5.85) moving averages, while the company shows moderate liquidity (current ratio 2.00, quick ratio 1.93) and leverage (debt-to-equity 1.09).
  • Ocado operates as an online grocery retailer and technology provider, licensing its proprietary Ocado Smart Platform (OSP)—which combines warehouse automation, software, and robotics—to supermarket partners worldwide.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.16. Ocado Group shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 347 shares.

Ocado Group Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc is a leading global online grocery retailer and technology provider. Founded in 2000 by three former investment bankers, the company pioneered the use of automated warehouses to fulfill online grocery orders in the United Kingdom. Ocado operates a UK retail platform under the Ocado.com brand, offering grocery delivery services to consumers through a network of highly automated customer fulfillment centers. Its proprietary Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) integrates warehouse automation, software, and robotics to manage inventory, order dispatch, and route planning.

Beyond its UK retail operations, Ocado leverages its OSP through licensing agreements with major supermarket chains worldwide.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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