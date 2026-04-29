Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.16. Ocado Group shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 347 shares.
Ocado Group Stock Down 4.3%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Ocado Group Company Profile
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Ocado Group plc is a leading global online grocery retailer and technology provider. Founded in 2000 by three former investment bankers, the company pioneered the use of automated warehouses to fulfill online grocery orders in the United Kingdom. Ocado operates a UK retail platform under the Ocado.com brand, offering grocery delivery services to consumers through a network of highly automated customer fulfillment centers. Its proprietary Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) integrates warehouse automation, software, and robotics to manage inventory, order dispatch, and route planning.
Beyond its UK retail operations, Ocado leverages its OSP through licensing agreements with major supermarket chains worldwide.
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