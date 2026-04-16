Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.4050. Ocado Group shares last traded at $5.4050, with a volume of 1,035 shares.

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Ocado Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc is a leading global online grocery retailer and technology provider. Founded in 2000 by three former investment bankers, the company pioneered the use of automated warehouses to fulfill online grocery orders in the United Kingdom. Ocado operates a UK retail platform under the Ocado.com brand, offering grocery delivery services to consumers through a network of highly automated customer fulfillment centers. Its proprietary Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) integrates warehouse automation, software, and robotics to manage inventory, order dispatch, and route planning.

Beyond its UK retail operations, Ocado leverages its OSP through licensing agreements with major supermarket chains worldwide.

Further Reading

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