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Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Ocado Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from $4.94 to an open/last trade of $5.4050 on very light volume (1,035 shares).
  • The stock is trading below its key technical levels—50‑day at $5.48 and 200‑day at $5.89—while the balance sheet shows a current ratio of 2.00, quick ratio 1.93, and debt‑to‑equity of 1.09.
  • Ocado Smart Platform powers the business: Ocado is both a UK online grocery retailer and a technology provider that licenses automated warehouse, software, and robotics solutions to supermarket partners worldwide.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.4050. Ocado Group shares last traded at $5.4050, with a volume of 1,035 shares.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc is a leading global online grocery retailer and technology provider. Founded in 2000 by three former investment bankers, the company pioneered the use of automated warehouses to fulfill online grocery orders in the United Kingdom. Ocado operates a UK retail platform under the Ocado.com brand, offering grocery delivery services to consumers through a network of highly automated customer fulfillment centers. Its proprietary Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) integrates warehouse automation, software, and robotics to manage inventory, order dispatch, and route planning.

Beyond its UK retail operations, Ocado leverages its OSP through licensing agreements with major supermarket chains worldwide.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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