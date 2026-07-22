Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.3333.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.35 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, CEO Roderick A. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $191,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 397,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,203,867.33. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,302 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,795,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 27.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 45.0% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 21,696 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $568,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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