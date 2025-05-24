Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OII. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

