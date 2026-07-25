Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OII. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.33.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of OII stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.15. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $53.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $671.35 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roderick A. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $191,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 397,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,203,867.33. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,458 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,299 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Oceaneering International

Here are the key news stories impacting Oceaneering International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oceaneering reported Q2 revenue of $768.2 million, up 10% year over year and above estimates, while diluted EPS of $0.65 also beat expectations. Profitability improved as net income, gross profit, and operating profit all rose, and the company highlighted record EBITDA. Article Title

Oceaneering reported Q2 revenue of $768.2 million, up 10% year over year and above estimates, while diluted EPS of $0.65 also beat expectations. Profitability improved as net income, gross profit, and operating profit all rose, and the company highlighted record EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter 2026 consolidated revenue growth and EBITDA in the range of $115 million to $125 million, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum. Article Title

Management projected third-quarter 2026 consolidated revenue growth and EBITDA in the range of $115 million to $125 million, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles highlighted the earnings call, record EBITDA, and “strong earnings momentum,” which may be supporting investor confidence but do not appear to add new fundamental information. Article Title

Several follow-up articles highlighted the earnings call, record EBITDA, and “strong earnings momentum,” which may be supporting investor confidence but do not appear to add new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: One post-earnings note argued that Oceaneering’s improved diversification may already be reflected in the stock, suggesting limited upside from here. Article Title

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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