OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $135.6250 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of OCFC opened at $19.67 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OCFC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on OceanFirst Financial and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OceanFirst Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,615 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,976,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,998,148 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $35,867,000 after buying an additional 123,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,711 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,218 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 71,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corporation NASDAQ: OCFC is a bank holding company headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey, that provides a full range of community banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank. Established in the early 20th century, the company has built its business around serving the deposit, lending and wealth management needs of individuals, small businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations across New Jersey and portions of New York.

The company's core activities include accepting consumer and business deposits, making commercial, municipal and consumer loans, and offering residential mortgage financing.

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