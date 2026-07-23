Ocugen (OCGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $0.9760 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.42 million. On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ocugen Price Performance

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $436.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.18. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity

In other Ocugen news, CFO Treerita Essali Johnson-Greene purchased 21,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 521,000 shares in the company, valued at $640,830. This represents a 4.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jain Global LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 114,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Ocugen by 117.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Ocugen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ocugen from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OCGN

About Ocugen

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

Further Reading

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