Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 934,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session's volume of 316,642 shares.The stock last traded at $27.4750 and had previously closed at $28.61.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OCS. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oculis from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oculis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Oculis from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oculis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OCS

Oculis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 62.12% and a negative net margin of 8,173.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Oculis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,512 shares of the company's stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oculis by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oculis by 27.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Oculis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 107,300 shares of the company's stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis SA NASDAQ: OCS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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