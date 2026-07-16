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Off The Hook Ys Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXB) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Off The Hook Ys logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Off The Hook Ys surged to 31,832 shares as of June 30, up 93.4% from mid-June, though only about 0.1% of shares are currently shorted.
  • The stock fell 3.7% to $2.07 in Thursday trading, below its 50-day moving average of $2.30 and near the low end of its 52-week range.
  • Insider selling has been significant, including recent sales by Chairman Jason Ruegg and CEO Brian John, with insiders selling 600,000 shares over the last 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Off The Hook Ys.

Off The Hook Ys Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXB - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,832 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 16,462 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Off The Hook Ys Trading Down 3.7%

NXB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 41,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30. Off The Hook Ys has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Off The Hook Ys (NYSEAMERICAN:NXB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Off The Hook Ys

In related news, Chairman Jason Daniel Ruegg sold 475,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,775,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,550,000. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian John sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,133,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,731,373.50. The trade was a 9.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,400.

Institutional Trading of Off The Hook Ys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Off The Hook Ys during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Off The Hook Ys during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Off The Hook Ys during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Off The Hook Ys in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Off The Hook Ys

(Get Free Report)

We are a premier yacht and boat dealership specializing in the buying, selling, and wholesaling of yachts and boats. Founded in 2012 by Jason Ruegg, OTHYS has grown into one of the largest marine wholesaler in the industry, recognized for its innovation, expertise, and expansive operations. Over the past decade, we believe OTHYS has become a nationally recognized leader in the marine industry, earning numerous accolades. The company has been named one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the United States by Inc 500 and is consistently ranked as a Top 100 Dealer in the USA by Boating Industry, a magazine for boating professionals.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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