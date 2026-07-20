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Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Office Properties Income Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) shares gapped down on Monday, opening at $18.01 after closing at $18.81 and later trading at $17.81.
  • Analysts have been mixed on the stock, but the overall view is now “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target of $27.00. Recent actions included a hold upgrade from Wall Street Zen and buy/strong-buy initiations from Odeon Capital Group and Odean Cap Resea.
  • Institutional interest remains significant, with hedge fund Tidal Investments LLC boosting its stake by 308.1% in the second quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own about 64.41% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.81, but opened at $18.01. Office Properties Income Trust shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 336 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OPI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odean Cap Resea raised Office Properties Income Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Free Report) by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,785 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 92,699 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company's stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Office Properties Income Trust NASDAQ: OPI is a real estate investment trust formed to acquire, own and manage single-tenant, net-leased office properties across the United States. Organized as a Maryland REIT, the company completed its initial public offering in 2020 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker “OPI.” Its investment strategy centers on free-standing office buildings leased on long-term, triple-net leases to creditworthy tenants, offering predictable cash flows and limited operational exposure.

The trust’s core activities include sourcing and underwriting acquisitions, overseeing property management and structuring lease agreements that transfer most property expenses to tenants.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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