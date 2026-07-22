OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $52.96 and last traded at $52.8590, with a volume of 547942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.22. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 23.45%.The business had revenue of $190.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

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Key OFG Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting OFG Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: OFG Bancorp reported Q2 2026 EPS of $1.39 , ahead of the $1.18 consensus estimate, while revenue of $190.3 million also topped expectations. OFG Bancorp Reports 2Q26 Results

OFG Bancorp reported , ahead of the $1.18 consensus estimate, while revenue of also topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: Results improved from last year, with diluted EPS up from $1.15 in Q2 2025 and core revenue rising year over year, reinforcing the view that operating momentum remains solid. OFG Bancorp Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Results improved from last year, with diluted EPS up from in Q2 2025 and core revenue rising year over year, reinforcing the view that operating momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Management indicated it expects net interest margin of 5.25% to 5.35% in 2H 2026 as government deposits are relocated, suggesting earnings support could continue. OFG expects 5.25%-5.35% NIM in 2H 2026

Management indicated it expects as government deposits are relocated, suggesting earnings support could continue. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggested the stock may already be fairly valued after a large run, which could temper upside if investors decide the earnings beat is already priced in. OFG Bancorp Stock Seems Fairly Priced On Its 160% Run

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut OFG Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OFG Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OFG

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,489 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,719 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,787 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the bank's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

Further Reading

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