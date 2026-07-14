OFG Bancorp (OFG) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to announce earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $182.8910 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.70.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. OFG Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OFG Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,331 shares of the bank's stock worth $83,613,000 after purchasing an additional 164,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,706,896 shares of the bank's stock valued at $69,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,892 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 554,208 shares of the bank's stock valued at $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 133,046 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,136 shares of the bank's stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

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