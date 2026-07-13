Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Trading Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
OFS Credit logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OFS Credit shares fell 1.1% on Monday, trading as low as $2.61 and ending at $2.64, with volume down 31% from the average daily level.
  • Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from sell to hold in a note issued June 21.
  • The company recently posted Q2 earnings of $0.19 per share on $9.2 million in revenue and declared a monthly dividend of $0.05 per share, implying an annualized yield of 22.7%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI - Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 167,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 243,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OFS Credit from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on OCCI

OFS Credit Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $77.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.7%. OFS Credit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -91.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 421,233 shares of the company's stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc NASDAQ: OCCI is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. As a registered investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, OFS Credit seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing first-lien and second-lien debt financing to privately held and sponsor-backed businesses. The company targets borrowers with stable cash flows and defensible market positions across diverse industries, including business services, healthcare, manufacturing and technology.

The company's investment portfolio is weighted toward floating-rate loan instruments and subordinated debt, complemented by selective equity and equity-related securities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in OFS Credit Right Now?

Before you consider OFS Credit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OFS Credit wasn't on the list.

While OFS Credit currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines