OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OGE. Wall Street Zen lowered OGE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.38.

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OGE Energy Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $48.49. 608,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,254. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $604.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. OGE Energy's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.38-2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, Director Lyle G. Ganske bought 10,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,055.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,420 shares in the company, valued at $500,055.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 28,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 618.3% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company's stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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