Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oil-Dri Corporation of America saw unusually high trading volume, with about 77,626 shares changing hands, while the stock traded around $94.88 and was down slightly on the day.
  • Recent analyst actions have been positive: Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen both upgraded the stock, and MarketBeat data shows an overall Buy consensus.
  • The company posted solid fundamentals, including $1.00 EPS on $126.33 million in revenue, and it also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.225 per share from $0.20.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 77,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session's volume of 82,348 shares.The stock last traded at $94.8810 and had previously closed at $94.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America's payout ratio is 21.08%.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 361.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company's stock.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets sorbent and filtration products for industrial, environmental and consumer applications. Its flagship offerings include clay- and diatomaceous earth–based cat litters, calcium silicate absorbents for spill control and cleanup, and purification media designed to remove contaminants from petroleum, chemical and food-processing streams.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company has evolved from a single-product operation into a diversified provider of mineral- and chemical-based solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Right Now?

Before you consider Oil-Dri Corporation Of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oil-Dri Corporation Of America wasn't on the list.

While Oil-Dri Corporation Of America currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines