Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Short Interest Up 18.5% in April

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,609,126 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 24,135,016 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,588,192 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

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Oklo Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70. Oklo has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oklo will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Oklo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $10,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,559,749.14. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,160,480. The trade was a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 818,766 shares of company stock valued at $50,855,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth about $14,829,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 48.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,860 shares of the company's stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 298.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company's stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth about $2,177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 61.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock worth $387,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Get Our Latest Report on OKLO

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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