Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Equities research analysts at Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 82.92% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKLO. Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Texas Capital upgraded Oklo to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.68.

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Oklo Price Performance

OKLO stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 0.93. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oklo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $10,525,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,559,749.14. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 818,766 shares of company stock valued at $50,855,915 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Oklo by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock worth $792,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oklo by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,179,000 after buying an additional 2,901,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oklo by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oklo by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,786,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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