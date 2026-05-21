Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin Sells 10,548 Shares

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,597. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

William Carroll Murphy Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $159,865.80.

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Oklo Stock Performance

Oklo stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.09. 10,179,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,767,521. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

More Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,829,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oklo by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,860 shares of the company's stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oklo by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company's stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,177,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Oklo by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,625 shares of the company's stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oklo in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Oklo from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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