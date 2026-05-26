Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.88, but opened at $71.87. Oklo shares last traded at $70.09, with a volume of 5,934,779 shares traded.

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Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Stock Up 6.9%

The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $7,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 656,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,080,178.37. This trade represents a 17.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 819,588 shares of company stock worth $49,774,300. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Oklo by 153.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its position in Oklo by 950.0% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 315 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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