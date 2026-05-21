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Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 4% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Oklo shares rose 4% on Thursday, trading as high as $65.29 after closing at $62.58, with volume slightly below average. The move keeps the stock near recent highs despite ongoing volatility.
  • Recent commentary has been broadly bullish, including a view that Oklo could benefit from its $1.68 billion fuel-recycling push in Oak Ridge and from growing nuclear demand tied to AI data centers. These themes reinforce the company’s long-term growth story.
  • Wall Street remains constructive overall, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $85.33, though some firms have trimmed targets. Oklo also reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, but insiders have been selling shares and the company is still expected to remain unprofitable this year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.29 and last traded at $65.0910. 10,161,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 11,767,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.58.

Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKLO. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $7,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 656,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,080,178.37. This trade represents a 17.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 819,588 shares of company stock worth $49,774,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 71.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock worth $792,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 33.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 454.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company's stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,946 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 61.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock worth $387,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $73,786,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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