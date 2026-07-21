Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 6.2% - Time to Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $44.0760. 8,408,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 11,709,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price target on Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.00.

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Oklo Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,597. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 683,629 shares of company stock worth $43,902,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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