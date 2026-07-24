Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 8.4% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.2980. 10,063,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 11,673,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

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More Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oklo in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $9,560,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 538,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,742,683.31. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,206,665.64. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 683,629 shares of company stock valued at $43,902,208. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oklo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company's stock worth $835,107,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,902,000 after acquiring an additional 481,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,278 shares of the company's stock worth $83,262,000 after acquiring an additional 90,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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