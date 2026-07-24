Go Pro
→ Will you miss the REAL SpaceX opportunity? (From StocksToTrade) (Ad)tc pixel

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 8.4% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oklo shares fell 8.4% on Friday, with the stock trading as low as $40.15 after closing at $44.00 the prior session. Trading volume was below average, suggesting the drop came without unusually heavy participation.
  • Positive regulatory progress came from DOE startup authorization for Oklo’s Groves reactor, which clears a major hurdle for fuel loading, testing, and eventual reactor operations. The company is also benefiting from renewed interest in nuclear power tied to AI-driven electricity demand.
  • Valuation and sentiment remain mixed: analysts still have a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an $83.65 price target, but some commentary says the stock may be expensive relative to fundamentals. Insider selling by the CEO and CFO in recent months may also add caution for investors.
  • Interested in Oklo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.2980. 10,063,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 11,673,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

More Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oklo in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $9,560,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 538,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,742,683.31. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,206,665.64. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 683,629 shares of company stock valued at $43,902,208. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oklo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company's stock worth $835,107,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,902,000 after acquiring an additional 481,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,278 shares of the company's stock worth $83,262,000 after acquiring an additional 90,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now?

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your Options Landmine Calendar is expiring
Your Options Landmine Calendar is expiring
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines