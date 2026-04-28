Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 8.9% - Here's Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.79 and last traded at $69.1710. Approximately 14,718,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,384,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a "Buy" and $130 price target, providing fresh analyst validation that likely supported recent buying interest. Tigress Buy Coverage

Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a "Buy" and $130 price target, providing fresh analyst validation that likely supported recent buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Media lists and features highlighted OKLO as one of the top-performing energy stocks in April (roughly +58% month-to-date), raising visibility among retail/institutional traders and contributing to momentum. InsiderMonkey Article

Media lists and features highlighted OKLO as one of the top-performing energy stocks in April (roughly +58% month-to-date), raising visibility among retail/institutional traders and contributing to momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes a collaboration involving Oklo, Nvidia and federal partners that has been cited as a catalyst in recent write-ups, suggesting upside from strategic partnerships around simulation/AI or project development. Fool Article

Coverage notes a collaboration involving Oklo, Nvidia and federal partners that has been cited as a catalyst in recent write-ups, suggesting upside from strategic partnerships around simulation/AI or project development. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha highlights near-term isotope production as a potential early revenue catalyst (medical isotopes expected later this year), underpinning a "Speculative Buy" thesis for investors focused on operational milestones. Seeking Alpha Article

Seeking Alpha highlights near-term isotope production as a potential early revenue catalyst (medical isotopes expected later this year), underpinning a "Speculative Buy" thesis for investors focused on operational milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Oklo scheduled its Q1 2026 results and business update for May 12 (after market). The call could swing sentiment either way depending on cash burn, program timelines, and isotope progress. Business Wire Release

Oklo scheduled its Q1 2026 results and business update for May 12 (after market). The call could swing sentiment either way depending on cash burn, program timelines, and isotope progress. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative pieces (e.g., HSBC/NuScale comparison) keep Oklo in investors’ crosshairs but don’t decisively favor or disfavor the stock; they can drive interest without guaranteeing near-term moves. Yahoo/HSBC Comparison

Comparative pieces (e.g., HSBC/NuScale comparison) keep Oklo in investors’ crosshairs but don’t decisively favor or disfavor the stock; they can drive interest without guaranteeing near-term moves. Negative Sentiment: Despite the press and coverage, Oklo is still pre‑commercial, unprofitable (negative EPS history and forecasts), and carries execution risk; these fundamentals make the stock volatile and can prompt selloffs after sharp gains. MSN Commentary

Despite the press and coverage, Oklo is still pre‑commercial, unprofitable (negative EPS history and forecasts), and carries execution risk; these fundamentals make the stock volatile and can prompt selloffs after sharp gains. Negative Sentiment: Today’s retreat looks consistent with profit-taking after a heavy April rally, higher-than-average volume, and short‑term traders locking gains ahead of the May 12 update. (Background: recent earnings still showed losses and analysts expect negative EPS this year.) Yahoo Feature

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oklo from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.68.

Get Our Latest Report on OKLO

Oklo Stock Down 8.9%

The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.39.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other Oklo news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $906,529.79. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $834,749.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,766 shares of company stock worth $50,855,915. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oklo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,107,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oklo by 71.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock worth $792,822,000 after buying an additional 2,968,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oklo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,902,000 after acquiring an additional 481,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oklo by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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