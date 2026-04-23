Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 5.5% Higher - What's Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.64 and last traded at $76.3730. 31,574,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 11,085,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.41.

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Key Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oklo announced a collaboration with NVIDIA and Los Alamos National Laboratory to accelerate nuclear fuel R&D and AI-enabled research — a strategic tie to a top AI player that investors view as validation of Oklo’s technology roadmap and potential commercial use cases. Read More.

Oklo announced a collaboration with NVIDIA and Los Alamos National Laboratory to accelerate nuclear fuel R&D and AI-enabled research — a strategic tie to a top AI player that investors view as validation of Oklo’s technology roadmap and potential commercial use cases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage emphasized the NVIDIA partnership as a catalyst, with multiple outlets linking the news directly to today’s rally as investors reposition toward nuclear plays benefiting from AI demand. Read More.

Market coverage emphasized the NVIDIA partnership as a catalyst, with multiple outlets linking the news directly to today’s rally as investors reposition toward nuclear plays benefiting from AI demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker/coverage lift: Reuters/Benzinga-style reports note an HSBC buy initiation and analyst attention that have reinforced investor confidence in Oklo’s growth story. Read More.

Broker/coverage lift: Reuters/Benzinga-style reports note an HSBC buy initiation and analyst attention that have reinforced investor confidence in Oklo’s growth story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum & macro tailwinds: Oklo’s recent multi-day rally also mirrors a broader market bounce (easing geopolitical tension) and sector rotation into AI + energy names, which amplified the reaction to the NVIDIA news. Read More.

Momentum & macro tailwinds: Oklo’s recent multi-day rally also mirrors a broader market bounce (easing geopolitical tension) and sector rotation into AI + energy names, which amplified the reaction to the NVIDIA news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive/context pieces (e.g., comparisons to NuScale) highlight the long runway and industry competition — useful context for risks/rewards but not an immediate driver of today’s move. Read More.

Competitive/context pieces (e.g., comparisons to NuScale) highlight the long runway and industry competition — useful context for risks/rewards but not an immediate driver of today’s move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals/valuation risk: Oklo remains unprofitable (recent quarter missed EPS estimates) and carries the typical execution and regulatory risks of advanced nuclear developers — these keep the stock volatile despite positive headlines.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Up 5.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $834,749.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,991 shares in the company, valued at $906,529.79. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,766 shares of company stock valued at $50,855,915. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oklo by 4,974.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 90.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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